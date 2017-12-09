An 18-year-old Mississauga man is dead and two other people are injured after a vehicle crashed into multiple light poles and a tree in Georgetown, Ont., early Saturday.

Halton Regional Police say the car was travelling eastbound on Maple Avenue around 1 a.m. when it veered off the roadway at Main Street South, near Guelph Street, and struck several light poles before slamming into a tree.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

The driver and front seat passenger suffered minor injuries, but a man sitting in the back seat was seriously injured.

He was rushed to hospital and died en route of his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The collision reconstruction unit says alcohol wasn't a factor.