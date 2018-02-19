One man is dead after a house fire in Georgetown late Sunday night, according to police.

Firefighters were called to the home on Raylawn Crescent at 10:30 p.m. after neighbours reported smoke pouring from a semi-detached unit.

According to a Halton Regional Police Service news release, crews were able to knock the fire down but upon searching the debris, they found the remains of a deceased man in the basement.

No further details about the victim have been released.

"Police will not be speculating as to the cause of death, as this incident is ongoing," the news release said.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be assisting criminal investigators with Halton police to determine what may have sparked the blaze.