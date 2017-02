Toronto Fire says crews are battling a three-alarm blaze at a community housing building on George Street, near Dundas Street.

Captain David Eckerman says the call came in at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Within slightly more than 15 minutes, it was designated a three-alarm fire.

Eckerman says one unit within the building was on fire when firefighters arrived on the scene. The flames then spread to an adjacent unit.

It's unclear how many people live in the building.

