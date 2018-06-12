14 geese found decapitated, maimed and left for dead in industrial park

Police are currently seeking the person or persons responsible for decapitating and tearing the wings and legs off 14 geese that were found on Clayson Road in an industrial area in north Toronto.

They were called to the scene of Clayson and Bartor roads early Monday morning from someone looking to report an incident of animal cruelty.

Toronto police and the Canadian Wildlife Enforcement Directorate, who are jointly investigating, say this was no animal attack.

"This definitely was not another animal attacking these geese," Const. Jennifer Sidhu told CBC Toronto.

"It appears that an individual decapitated and tore the wings and the legs off these geese, and actually even snapped some of their necks," she said.

Their carcasses were otherwise intact, which is another sign that an animal did not attack these geese.

Toronto police are actively seeking surveillance footage from businesses in the area and are asking the public to come forward with any information.