In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Torontonians can expect to pay as much as $1.32 per litre at the pump until at least Sunday, one gas analyst is forecasting.

The anticipated jump of about nine cents saw drivers lining up ahead of time Friday to fill their tanks after prices already climbed to $1.23 per litre overnight in many parts of the city.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague of GasBuddy.com says drivers can blame "the most significant refinery outage in U.S. history" for the jump.

"It's a defensive move to ensure that the possibility of supply shortages caused by the both the number of refineries that have been knocked out as a result of Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent closure of one of the most important pipelines in North America that distributes over 2.5 million barrels of gasoline to the New York, Washington, Baltimore area," McTeague told CBC Toronto.

Whatever the reason, many drivers in Toronto aren't thrilled.

George Periero was one of those filling up ahead of one of the last weekends before his children go back to school.

"Why did the price go up yesterday and then they're raising it again today? They didn't just load up the gas yesterday. They're making major money out of this," Pereiro said.

Others took to social media to voice their disapproval:

What am I supposed to do in Toronto with gas at these prices? Time to go back to Brampton. ✌️✌️✌️ — @QuinnAndJ

Gas prices are outrageous, Toronto Fix Up. — @EscoSuave

McTeague predicts prices will fall by about a cent Sunday but will remain at about $1.31 per litre until at least Thursday of next week.

But for anyone wondering if the hike is just a cash-grab ahead of the long weekend, analyst Roger McKnight says that simply isn't the case.

"It's nothing to do with Labour Day weekend," McKnight said. "It's all about Houston. Mother Nature is having a fit right now."

McKnight expects prices to fall as much as three cents next week, saying Torontonians should take heart.

But in the meantime, if prices do spike by midnight, they'll be the highest the city has seen in three years.