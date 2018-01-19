A court decision expected today could either end one of the longest-running sagas in Ontario politics or put it back on the agenda as an election issue.

Justice Timothy Lipson is presiding over the trial, without a jury. He arrived in court just after 10 a.m. and informed those in attendance that his judgment is "quite lengthy."

Lipson is ruling on criminal charges against two of former premier Dalton McGuinty's most senior political aides, accused of wiping computer files in an alleged attempt to hide information about the Liberal government's cancellation of two gas-fired power plants.

David Livingston, who was McGuinty's chief of staff, and his deputy Laura Miller are each charged with attempted mischief and unauthorized use of a computer system.

About a dozen reporters and about 30 others were in court Friday, including family and friends of the accused, some of the investigators in the case and political observers. NDP MPP Peter Tabuns and a PC staffer were also in attendance.

Some key facts are not in dispute. In early 2013, in the final weeks before McGuinty handed over to Premier Kathleen Wynne, Livingston obtained a special administrative password that gave access to all the computers in the premier's office. That password was given to Miller's common-law spouse, Peter Faist, an IT consultant who did not work for the government.

Faist, who is not charged but did testify in the trial, used the password to erase data from about 20 hard drives. The Liberal Caucus, not the government, paid him about $10,000 for the work.

Laura Miller, deputy chief of staff to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty, arrives at court in Toronto on Sept. 11, 2017. (Colin Perkel/Canadian Press)

What is at issue in the case is whether the computers were wiped to get rid of government documents that should have been kept, or whether the hard drives were simply being cleaned of unessential files as part of McGuinty's staff leaving with him.

The Ontario Court of Justice trial began at Toronto's Old City Hall courthouse in September. Since then, the Crown's case was gradually whittled away.

First, the Crown's computer forensics specialist was disqualified from testifying as an expert witness because the judge ruled he was too deeply involved with the police during the investigation. It meant the Crown could not present any evidence about what documents were actually destroyed.

Then, as the Crown wrapped its case, it dropped a charge of breach of trust against the two accused.

Finally, the judge downgraded a mischief charge to attempted mischief.

The Ontario Progressive Conservative party has used the trial as part of recent attack ads against the Wynne government, calling the Ontario Liberal Party politically corrupt. Friday's ruling, coupled with last fall's acquittal of two other Ontario Liberals who had faced bribery charges in an unrelated case, could force the PCs to change their tactics.

Federal Crown lawyers are prosecuting the case against Livingston and Miller. They were brought in by Ontario's Attorney General to prevent any perception of conflict of interest.

Defence lawyers failed in their motion to have the charges tossed for lack of evidence. They have argued the Crown's case is circumstantial.