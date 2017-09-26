A gas leak in Toronto's Upper Beaches has prompted police and fire officials to evacuate a few houses and close part of Gerrard Street East.

No one has been injured.

Crews from Enbridge Gas are working to fix the natural gas line after it was cut by a construction crew digging on Gerrard Street East between Wayland and Malvern Avenues.

Capt. David Eckerman, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Service, said the construction crew cut a four inch main natural gas line.

Toronto firefighters have a hose filled with water ready in case a spark ignites the gas, he said.

At least three houses have been evacuated.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Gerrard Street East is closed in the area and the road closure is expected to last a few hours as crews repair the line.