A portion of Dufferin Street south of Dundas is closed due to a gas leak after a bus struck a gas line at a home, Toronto police say.

Dufferin Street from Stonehouse Crescent, north to Dundas is closed to traffic while crews from Enbridge secure the leak. The bus driver had swerved to avoid either a car or a cyclist or pedestrian shortly before 3 p.m.

No one was injured.

Nearby homes were evacuated "as a precaution," police tweeted.

Police urged commuters to expect major traffic delays in the area and to plan for an alternate route.

The 29 Dufferin bus and the 505 Dundas streetcar were being diverted due to the road closure.