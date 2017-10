A Toronto man has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the gas-and-dash death of an attendant in 2012.

Max Edwin Tutiven had pleaded not guilty in the death of Jayesh Prajapati, 44, who was working at a Shell station in the Briar Hill area on Sept. 25, 2012.

Tutiven drove his silver Isuzu Rodeo to the station, near Marlee Avenue and Roselawn Avenue, where he stole $112.85 in gas. Tutiven struck Prajapati with his car and dragged him as he fled the station.

More to come