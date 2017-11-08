Max Edwin Tutiven, found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a gas station attendant in 2012, has been sentenced to life in prison with no option to apply for parole until he serves 16 years.

Tutiven struck Jayesh Prajapati and dragged him for nearly 80 metres while attempting to flee in his car after stealing gas at a Shell station in the Briar Hill area.

Prajapati, 44, was working at the Shell station on Sept. 15, 2012 when Tutiven arrived to fill up his Isuzu Rodeo.

He had filled his tank with more than $100 worth of gas and was attempting to drive away without paying when Prajapati raced outside to stop him and was hit by Tutiven's car. He died in hospital.

Jayesh Prajapati, who had moved from India to Canada in 2006, died after being struck and dragged by a car while trying to stop a gas and dash in 2012.

During the trial, Tutiven, who pleaded not guilty, told the jury he believed he had struck a pylon that became stuck under his car. He said that he did not look back after driving away.

A jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in October.

Prajapati, along with his wife and son, had moved to Canada from India in 2006. He held a master's degree in chemistry, but was unable to find work in his field and had been working at the gas station to support his family.