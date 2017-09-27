The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a gas station attendant says he was behind the wheel of the vehicle, but thought it was "impossible" he had hit the attendant, believing he had struck a pylon instead.

Max Edwin Tutiven is on trial in the death of Jayesh Prajapati on Sept. 15, 2012 at a gas station near Roselawn Road and Marlee Avenue. He is alleged to have driven his silver Isuzu Rodeo to the station, where he stole $112.85 in gas.

He has pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, Tutiven admitted to the jury that he was behind the wheel of the Isuzu SUV that struck the attendant and dragged him nearly 80 metres, but that he did not see Prajapati and instead, thought he had struck a pylon.

As the Crown continued its cross-examination Wednesday, Tutiven told the jury he remembered hearing "Hey, hey!" as he pulled away from the pump.

During a frequently combative exchange with Crown attorney Joe Callaghan, Tutiven said he assumed Prajapati had yelled, but since he was inside the gas station, Prajapati could not have run outside fast enough to block Tutiven's vehicle.

"I just didn't think it was possible," he said, wearing a baggy white T-shirt on the witness stand.

Max Edwin Tutiven had committed up to 800 gas and dash thefts before killing Prajapati, a jury heard. (Toronto Police Service)

Driver remembers 'scraping sound'

Security video displayed earlier in the trial captured Prajapati rushing out the front door of the station when he saw the theft, but no video captured the initial impact with the vehicle.

Tutiven later recalled hearing a "very loud" scraping sound as he sped away on Roselawn Avenue, which he assumed was a pylon. The sound stopped after Tutiven crossed nearby train tracks, he said.

Tutiven said he was "happy the noise wasn't there anymore," but claimed he did not look back after Prajapati became dislodged from the vehicle.

Patricia Smith, who was in a building across the street from the incident, recalled hearing the "sounds of a man's body being dragged," as Tutiven sped away.

It was "a horrible sound," she told the jury on Monday.

'The black car'

Tutiven argued that a black car that pulled up in front of his SUV during the theft caused him to drive erratically and speed away from the scene.

That vehicle pulled up "almost bumper to bumper" with his Isuzu, and parked unusually far from the pump, effectively blocking him in place, Tutiven said.

In a bizarre sequence, Tutiven attempted to prove the unusual position of the black car by examining photos and marking a napkin, which was displayed to the jury as a makeshift ruler.

Video showed Tutiven reversing before fleeing the scene in an attempt to avoid striking the black car on his way out.

Tutiven said he feared he still glanced the car, which along with his theft, prompted his aggressive driving away from the scene.

"I had a one-track mind," Tutiven said repeatedly, saying he was too concerned with escaping to check his mirrors at any point while he dragged the attendant.

"You've created a false narrative about the black car to deflect the jury from the truth," Callaghan said to Tutiven, who staunchly denied that.

The trial is scheduled to resume on Tuesday.