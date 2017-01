Four people were injured, including a woman seriously, in a crash on the Gardiner Expressway near Spadina Avenue early Sunday.

George Eliadis, deputy commander of Toronto Paramedic Services, said paramedics received a call about the crash at about 3:30 a.m. He said it involved multiple vehicles.

All four injured people went to hospital. One of the four, a woman in her late 20s, was in serious condition when she was transported.