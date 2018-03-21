A man in critical condition is among four people taken to hospital after a crash that closed a section of the westbound Gardiner Expressway Wednesday morning.

The three other people suffered minor injuries, Paramedics say.

They were called to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. near Gardiner Expressway and Royal York Blvd.

The two-vehicle crash occurred when a car on the shoulder lane of the highway collided with another vehicle while trying to merge onto the highway, Const. Clint Stibbe says.

The closure, between South Kingway and Islington Ave, is expected to cause major delays during Wednesday morning rush hour traffic. Stibbe advises motorists to stay as far north of the highway as possible as police reconstruction teams work on the scene.

