The eastbound Gardiner Expressway is closed to traffic between Highway 427 and Kipling Avenue after a serious collision early Tuesday.

A limousine rear-ended another car that had four passengers shortly after midnight, Toronto police Sgt. Duncan Miller told reporters at the scene.

A man riding in the rear driver's side passenger seat suffered serious, life-threatening injuries, Miller said.

Five other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, CBC Toronto's Linda Ward reported from the scene.

Police had said that they expected to reopen the Gardiner at around 6:30 a.m. However, shortly before that time the force tweeted that due to new information that a third vehicle failed to remain at the scene of the crash, the highway must remain closed as police investigate.

New info that a third vehicle failed to remain at the scene of this collision. E/B FGX must now remain closed for further investigation ^ma — @TPSOperations