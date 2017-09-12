Lake Shore Boulevard is closed westbound between Yonge and Bay streets after a City of Toronto garbage truck and a white SUV collided at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say that the driver of the SUV has been arrested as part of a drinking and driving investigation but did not confirm if any charges have been laid.

As of 6:45 a.m., the truck has been removed from the roadway, but Lake Shore Boulevard remains closed as crews clean up debris and oil.

Lake Shore Boulevard remains closed as police investigate. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto paramedics say that one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.