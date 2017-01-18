Dozens of city waste collectors wearing shirts with "Kicked to the Curb" emblazoned on the chest are at city hall Wednesday morning. The Public Works committee is set to debate a plan to privatize garbage collection in District 4 — basically all of Scarborough — announced by Mayor John Tory.

The waste collectors adamantly oppose the move, arguing it will cost them their jobs while not necessarily saving any money. They say the push to privatize is being driven by the mayor's ideology, something Tory has denied.

Representatives from CUPE Local 416 said they would speak with reporters following today's vote.

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, meanwhile, says he's in favour of privatization.

"It seems to me a really easy decision to find out if the taxpayers can save money while having great service … that's what we have in District 2," Minnan-Wong said, referring to the areas west of Yonge Street where garbage pickup was privatized in 2006.

Minnan-Wong said the move has saved millions of dollars during the life of that contract and those savings are enough to warrant at least studying the issue.

"Not looking at this … is kicking the taxpayers to the curb," he told reporters before the meeting.

Several speakers, including union representatives and environmental activists, are set to speak about the issue during the morning meeting.