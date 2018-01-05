Mississauga firefighters were at the scene of a "suspicious" fire at Hurontario near Dundas Street early Friday as a row of garages burned behind an apartment building.

Emergency crews were called to 2465 Hurontario Street at 3:51 a.m., Mississauga Fire told CBC Toronto. Three adjoining garages were fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, CBC video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

Crews brought the fire under control but were still checking for any remaining smouldering spots around 5:30 a.m.

Mississauga Fire said police have been called because of the "suspicious" nature of the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.

Fire crews were not only battling the blaze, but had to deal with cold temperatures, as well. Mississauga, much like the rest of southern Ontario, is under an extreme cold warning. The temperature as of 5 a.m. was -22 C, but felt more like -34 with the wind.

A transit bus was called in to give firefighters a space to warm up, Smyth reported. A salt truck has also been called in to deal with a roadway left icy by the firefighting efforts.