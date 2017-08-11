A member of Toronto's notorious Galloway Boys street gang has been granted a new murder trial, while the convictions of two other members have been upheld, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled on Friday.

Jason Wisdom, Tyshan Riley and Philip Atkins were convicted of murder, attempted murder and murder to benefit a criminal organization in 2009 for the shooting of Brenton Charlton and Leonard Bell.

All three launched an appeal based on numerous concerns about the fairness of the trial, including the jury selection process and the admissibility of some evidence.

The court ruled on Friday that the trial judge mistakenly allowed "bad character" evidence about an unrelated theft Wisdom was involved in prior to the shootings to be heard at trial.

But the court dismissed the appeals of both Riley and Atkins.

More to come.