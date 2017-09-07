Toronto is heading into an afternoon of wet and wild weather, with thunderstorms expected in the afternoon and evening across Southern Ontario.

Environment Canada is warning that funnel clouds could develop and anyone who sees them should take shelter.

"These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado," reads the press release.

"Dime-sized hail," gusting wind and lightning are also anticipated, with thunderstorms expected to dissipate in the evening.