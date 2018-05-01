Skip to Main Content
Funerals to be held for 2 killed in Toronto van attack

Funeral services will be held today for 83-year-old Geraldine Brady and 80-year-old Dorothy Sewell, who were both killed during last week's Yonge Street van attack.

10 people were killed, another 16 were injured during the rampage

The Canadian Press ·
Two makeshift memorials have also been created to honour the victims. (Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images)

Geraldine Brady, 83, and Dorothy Sewell, 80, were killed last week when a van drove down the sidewalk along Yonge Street, running down pedestrians.

A friend said Brady -- a grandmother who was known as Gerry to her family and friends -- sold Avon products for more than 45 years and was still going out to visit customers up until her death.

Sewell's grandson, Elwood Delaney, of Kamloops, B.C., described his grandmother as an avid sports fan who "almost had as much love for the Blue Jays and Leafs as she did for her family."

In addition to the 10 deaths, 16 people were injured and two large makeshift memorials sprang up almost immediately where the people were struck.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident, with another three attempted murder charges expected.

The 10 people killed in the Toronto van attack. Top row, from left to right: Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, Dorothy Sewell, 80, Renuka Amarasingha, 45, Munir Najjar, 85, Chul Min (Eddie) Kang, 45, Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Forsyth, 94, Sohe Chung, 22, Andrea Bradden, 33, Geraldine Brady, 83, Ji Hun Kim, 22.
