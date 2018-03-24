Nnamdi Ogba was remembered as an "innocent soul" by friends and family during his funeral in Etobicoke on Saturday.

One mourner said outside Bernardo Funeral Home that the 26-year-old electrical engineer was from Nigeria. He described Ogba as very vibrant, noting that his life was taken senselessly.

"This is too much for all of us to bear; the Nigerian community, the Etobicoke community and the whole Toronto," Johnnie Emenike told CBC Toronto.

"It's too much for such an innocent soul. When you see a young man like that ... it's a loss for all of us. Missing him will continue to hurt us inside."

Johnnie Emenike says Ogba's life was taken senselessly. (James Morrison/CBC)

Ogba was fatally shot in the back several times last Friday on Scarlettwood Court, near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

He had a fiancee and was slated to be married soon.

Another mourner, George Peters, said Ogba's death was a great loss that's really painful.

"We can't deal with it but we just give it all back to God," Peters said.

George Peters described Ogba’s death as a great loss. (James Morrison/CBC)

According to Toronto police, Ogba exited a building on Waterton Road around 11 p.m. after visiting friends there. He was walking southbound on Scarlettwood Court to his parked car when two men approached him from behind and shot him.

Security camera footage captured his death and police are hoping members of the public who see the images can help detectives identify the two suspects.

Both men are described as black with thin builds.

The first suspect was wearing a grey pullover with a hood, with a black jacket over the hoodie, with black pants and white and black running shoes. He was seen carrying a handgun as he left the area.

The second suspect was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, a black jacket with red stripes down both arms, black pants and black shoes.