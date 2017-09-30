Family and friends gathered on Saturday to remember a 54-year-old father who was killed earlier this month in what police believe was a targeted shooting.

Everone Paul Mitchell was gunned down on Sept. 16 in a double-shooting while visiting friends in Regent Park, the neighbourhood where he grew up, his daughter told CBC Toronto.

"He had a lot of friends there. He would always go back there every Friday night to play dominos or just to hang out," said Tiffany Mitchell, adding her father had since moved to the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

​A second man was injured in the shooting and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet made any arrests in his death.

Mitchell, said his daughter, was an employee with the government of Ontario and worked for the Family Responsibility Office where he frequently helped with child support cases.

Edmond Reid-Thomas, a long-time family friend, says the tributes at the funeral showed that Everone Paul Mitchell must've been a good man. (CBC News)

Earlier this week, Mayor John Tory was criticized for his response to the shooting, which some believed linked Mitchell to neighbourhood gangs

"The fact of the matter is — and these are facts coming right from the police — that the majority, significant majority, of these incidents that are happening of this kind are gang-related or have some suspicious relationship to gang activity," Tory was quoted as saying in the Toronto Sun.

Everone Paul Mitchell's funeral was held Covenant of Promise Church in North York on Saturday. (CBC News)

Asked on Saturday about his statement, Tory said he made no connection between the gang-related incidents to Mitchell, but should have taken more caution with his words.

"I didn't draw an adequate distinction between the man in Regent Park, who had no gang connections and by all accounts was a very good man," Tory said. "It allowed people to draw the connection, and I regret that."

Edmond Reid-Thomas, a long-time family friend, who as among those who attended the funeral at Covenant of Promise Church in North York, said the tributes to Mitchell at the church were a testament to his character.

"He was a good person. He lived a good life," Reid-Thomas said. "A good father, a good son, a good friend."

"My father was a well-loved man not just by his family but by his friends or just anyone he encounters," wrote Mitchell's daughter on a GoFundMe page fundraising for the costs of his funeral.

"He will be immensely missed by all."