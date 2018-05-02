Skip to Main Content
Funeral to be held for another victim of Toronto van attack

Notifications

Funeral to be held for another victim of Toronto van attack

A funeral is to be held today for Anne Marie D'Amico, one of the 10 people killed in last week's van attack in Toronto's north end.

D'Amico has been remembered as a warm person and a dedicated volunteer.

The Canadian Press ·
Anne Marie D'Amico, 30, was struck and killed during the April van attack. (Tennis Canada via AP)

A funeral is to be held today for another of the 10 people killed in last week's van attack in Toronto's north end.

Anne Marie D'Amico will be laid to rest after a service at a church in Toronto later this morning.

The 30-year-old was among those killed when a rental van plowed through pedestrians on a sidewalk along a busy stretch of road late last month.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack, she was remembered as a warm person and a dedicated volunteer.

Funerals have already been held for Dorothy Sewell, 80, Geraldine Brady, 83, and 85-year-old Munir Najjar.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder related to those injured in the attack.

Police say they expect to lay another three attempted murder charges against him.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us