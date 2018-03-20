A funeral service will be held on Saturday for a mother and two children killed in their Ajax, Ont. home last week.

The service for Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, Roy Pejcinovski, 15, and Venallia Pejcinovski, 13, will be held at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Thorncliffe Park Dr. at 11 a.m.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday between at the Heritage Funeral Centre at 50 Overlea Blvd.

Police were called to the home on Hilling Drive, near Lake Driveway West and Westney Road South last Wednesday after a friend of the mother went to the home and was met at the door by a man.

Cory Fenn, 29, who had a relationship with the mother has since been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.