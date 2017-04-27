Residents of a downtown condo are fuming after the building's power went down last week, forcing them to rely on a box-car sized generator that rumbles 24/7 and belches diesel fumes.

But the biggest problem, the residents have told CBC Toronto, is the lack of communication from Toronto Hydro, Hydro's contractor and and the building's developer, the Brad Lamb Development Corp.

"How long is this going to be here for?" Suze Faull, a resident of the Brant Park condo said Thursday. "I can't open my balcony door. I can't open the windows. I'm sleeping in the hallway now. I can't get through the night without earplugs."

Brian Buchan, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said the utility is hoping to have power restored as soon as possible. (CBC News)

The problems began last Saturday, when a contractor disconnected the building's hydro prior to going to work on the building's electrical ductwork.

But it appears no one warned the hundreds of people who live in the building near Adelaide Street and Brant Street.

A large generator was then fired up, and has been thumping away ever since — although Councillor Joe Cressy said Thursday he was told a smaller, quieter generator will be in place by Friday.

The Brant Park condo building, where a large generator, left, is being used to provide power to residents. (CBC News)

"The installation of this generator without any outreach to any residents was unacceptable, full stop," said Joe Cressy, the city councillor representing the area, Thursday afternoon.

"But more than just the lack of communication, what's happened here has contravened the noise bylaw."

Cressy said he has been assured that a smaller, quieter generator will be installed Friday morning.

Coun. Joe Cressy (Ward 20 Trinity-Spadina), whose ward includes the Brant Park condo building. (CBC News)

On its Facebook page Thursday morning, Brad Lamb Development pinned the blame for the the ductwork error on Toronto Hydro and its contractor.

By Thursday evening, those posts had been removed. Calls to their office have not yet been returned.

Toronto Hydro spokesperson Brian Buchan said it's up to the developer to ensure that electrical ductwork is properly placed.

"We wouldn't want to get into mudslinging because we're more concerned with getting this done quickly and making sure the community has power in the most expedient manner possible," he said.