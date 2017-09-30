Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the Greater Toronto Area Saturday night with temperatures expected to plummet into the low single digits.

The advisory spans York, Durham, Halton and Peel Regions, though not Toronto itself.

"A chilly night is in store with clear skies and light winds aiding in temperatures falling to near the freezing mark in many regions, especially those away from the Great Lakes," the weather agency said.

An area of strong high pressure is to blame for the possible frost.

Saturday's warning comes one week after Toronto found itself blanketed with sweltering heat when a heat warning was issued for the city just minutes for the start of fall.

Temperatures are expected to fall as low as 3 C in Mississauga and Oshawa and 1 C in Markham.