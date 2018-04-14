Friends, family gather to remember man fatally stabbed at Toronto convenience store

Hundreds gathered to mourn Fesal Sobir on Friday, saying goodbye to a friend, son and brother at a mosque in Etobicoke.

Sobir, 26, was stabbed to death at a 7/11 convenience store near Donlands Avenue and O'Connor Drive in the city's east end on Tuesday.

His death marks Toronto's 16th homicide of the year.

Family members say the incident has left them feeling gutted.

"We're devastated. Everybody loved him. The people loved him in school, in the neighbourhood. He was enthusiastic, he was full of energy and he amazed people with his kindness, even at a young age," said Fesal's brother, Saboor Sobir.

Detectives say there was an altercation before the stabbing.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old man with first-degree murder. The man turned himself in on Tuesday.

"I don't know who he is but he broke everybody's hearts. He murdered a bright future. He killed a Canadian dream. He killed someone who came from a war-torn country for a better tomorrow, a better life," said Saboor.

The family immigrated to Canada from Afghanistan more than a decade ago and formed a close bond with the Afghani community in Toronto.

Friends of Fesal say he had a profound impact on their lives.

Fesal Ahmed Mohammad Sobir, 26, of Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)

"He's the go-to person for a lot of things. He never says no to lending a helping a hand," said Khimar Morgan.

He also worked as a volunteer with The Neighbourhood Organization, a community organization helping young people.

"Fesal has been a figure in our organization for over 15 years. We've known him as a volunteer, mentor, leader, as an example for young men in our community as to what they should aspire to be," said Nawal Albusaidi, who also worked at the organization.

His friends and family are hoping that's how the public remembers him.

"He was a very kind, a very respectful, a very giving person that always thought of others before himself. He was always there for everyone else," said Albusaidi.