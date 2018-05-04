Skip to Main Content
Friday weather will bring wild mix of strong winds, sunshine, rain

Friday weather will bring wild mix of strong winds, sunshine, rain

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto ahead of a day of powerful winds, rain, sunshine and possible thunderstorms.

'Strong and gusty' winds could bring down trees, affect drivers, and cause some outages

Environment Canada says that wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are likely across much of southern Ontario this afternoon. (Google)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto ahead of a day of wind, rain, sunshine and possible thunderstorms.

In a release, the weather agency warned that "strong and gusty" winds strong enough to take down trees, damage buildings, and cause minor power outages are heading our way in the afternoon and evening.

Rob Kuhn, a severe weather meteorologist at Environment Canada, said the winds "could make driving rather difficult," especially during the afternoon and on exposed highways.  

"You'll feel it tugging on the wheel," he said.

Kuhn says the winds will be at their most intense between 1 and 7 p.m.

Friday began with showers, which are expected to peter out by mid-morning.

The early afternoon will bring sun and heat, with a high of 24 C expected. Thunderstorms are also a possibility.

By late evening, temperatures will drop again down to about 10 C and the rain and wind should subside.

