Starting May 1, Toronto's municipal campaign season is officially underway.

Candidates for mayor, councillor and school board trustee begin signing up on Tuesday to run in the October election — and with 47 wards this year, numerous ward boundary changes, and multiple councillors running provincially, there's lots of room for change at City Hall.

Who's running for mayor?

Mayor John Tory is running for a second term, and recently gave a campaign-style speech outlining early details about an action plan on affordable housing should he be elected again.

Campaign season kicks off on May 1, and Mayor John Tory intends to run for a second term. (John Rieti/CBC News)

CBC Toronto has also learned young Toronto lawyer and activist Saron Gebresellassi is planning a mayoral run, while local safe-streets advocate and mother of three Sarah Climenhaga shared her plans to run on Monday.

With other buzzed-about potential candidates like activist Desmond Cole and former chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat publicly declining to run, it's not clear yet who else will face off with Tory.

Toronto lawyer and activist Saron Gebresellassi (left) and local safe streets advocate and mother of three Sarah Climenhaga (right) are both planning to run for mayor.

Who's running for council?

Some fresh female faces are all running for council spots, CBC Toronto has learned.

Ausma Malik, a young Toronto District School Board trustee (Ward 10, Trinity-Spadina), announced she'll be running in one of the downtown wards, while Dyanoosh Youssefi, a professor, community advocate and former criminal defence lawyer, is trying for a second time to land a councillor spot.

She says she'll be running in midtown in Ward 14, formerly known as Ward 16, Eglinton-Lawrence, an area currently held by Coun. Christin Carmichael Greb.

Dyanoosh Youssefi, left, a professor, community advocate and former criminal defence lawyer, is trying for a second time to land a council seat. Ausma Malik, a young Toronto District School Board trustee (Ward 10, Trinity-Spadina), has announced she'll be running downtown.

Several other women are also running with the backing of Women Win TO, a group dedicated to helping women run for municipal office.

Megann Wilson, CEO of Toronto-based management consulting company PANOPTIKA, intends to register to run in Ward 23, while Weston resident Chiara Padovani, a social worker and activist, plans to run in Ward 11.

Megann Wilson, left, who runs the healthy living blog WalkEatLive, and Chiara Padovani, a social worker and activist, both plan to run for city council. (Twitter)

City hall insiders are also expecting many incumbents will run again, but what's more clear right now is who won't be in the running.

With the provincial election around the corner, there will likely be openings thanks to the departures of Coun. Shelley Carroll (Ward 33, Don Valley East), who is running for the Liberals, along with Coun. Chin Lee (Ward 41, Scarborough-Rouge River), while Coun. Denzil Minnan-Wong (Ward 34, Don Valley East) is running for the Progressive Conservatives.

But if those councillors fail in their provincial bid on June 7, they will have time to get back into the Toronto race, since the nomination period lasts until July 27.

​As a staunch supporter of term limits, Coun. Mary Margaret McMahon (Ward 32, Beaches-East York) confirmed she won't be running again, while Coun. Lucy Troisi (Ward 28, Toronto Centre-Rosedale) and Coun. Jim Hart (Ward 44, Scarborough East) both vowed not to run when they were appointed by city council to fill vacant seats.

A real-time list of candidates is posted on the city's website.

Expect to see some fresh faces at city hall after October's vote, something that could change the dynamic of council. (David Donnelly/CBC)

How are the wards changing?

Toronto's ward map underwent a major overhaul, meaning councillors may be losing or gaining neighbourhoods or running in different wards entirely. Only seven city council ward boundaries will actually stay the same.

The redrawn boundaries have added three new wards in the downtown core and one in central North York, while nixing one in the west end by consolidating three wards into two — leading to a total of 47 wards, up from the previous 44.

Redrawn ward boundaries have added four new wards while nixing one — leading to a total of 47 wards, up from the previous 44. (City of Toronto)

So what does all that mean for the election? Those three new seats could bring fresh faces to council, while the boundary changes may lead to some battles between established councillors.

Coun. Ana Bailao and Coun. Cesar Palacio, for instance, are expected to square off in one of the redrawn wards, and downtown's Coun. Joe Cressy and Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam will be forced to run within very different boundaries from their current wards.

At first blush, it's confusing stuff, but the city says starting Tuesday, residents can check Toronto's MyVote app to figure out which ward they live in and which candidates are running.