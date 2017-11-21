The future of the French immersion program at one GTA school board will be decided at a meeting Tuesday night, as the board says a "French teacher staffing crisis" is preventing the program from continuing, even though demand is high.

The Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) launched the Early French Immersion Pilot Program in 2013, offering it in four different schools starting in Grade 1.

Last month, a committee made up of parents, teachers, principals and trustees released a report stating that "there is a French teacher staffing crisis across the province of Ontario" and it's even more challenging to find Catholic French teachers.

Marcio Campos has one child in Halton's program and another currently in kindergarten he's hoping to enrol, but won't be able to if the board cuts French immersion.

Cutting French immersion is 'a big mistake'

"It's a big mistake", said Campos. "They just stated that there's a crisis that's insurmountable and essentially determined … we have to look at what we can do differently to attract these [teachers]."

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter knows that the demand for French teachers is high and says the ministry is working on attracting them to province. She says some of the incentives include making funds available for existing teachers to upgrade their qualifications to teach French.

"We're working together with the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration for people with teacher qualifications that have come to Ontario and Canada to have a way into the teaching profession," said Hunter on Tuesday.

The HCDSB isn't the only board that's struggled with high demand but low resources.

Lack of French teachers felt across Canada

The Waterloo region is grappling with attracting French teachers and so is the province of British Columbia.

"Parents want it. It will provide better professional opportunities down the road and a greater sense of Canadian identity," said Campos, who was brought up in Brazil and learned English as a second language.

The HCDSB committee's report calls for a phasing out of the program. With a limited number of teachers, the report says immersion puts a strain on other French programs, including the extended French program, which begins in Grade 5.

If approved, all children currently enrolled in French immersion will be allowed to continue and complete the program in Grade 8.

Campos says if passes, he will enrol his younger child in a French immersion program at the public school near his home.