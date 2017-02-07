A freezing rain warning is in effect for much of southern Ontario, including the city of Toronto and the surrounding GTA, with poor weather conditions expected to start in the morning and last for "several hours."

"An extended period of freezing rain" is expected to change to rain late this afternoon or early this evening, according to an alert issued by Environment Canada.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," the federal agency warned.

The alert said transportation delays and road closures are possible, and ice build-up could cause tree branches to break, blocking roads and bringing down power lines.

Toronto Hydro tweeted a link to its information page on how to prepare for extended power outages, including how to prepare a 72-hour emergency kit.

Toronto's Pearson International Airport warned that winter weather may cause travel delays and cancellations today. The airport advised travellers to check their flights before leaving home.

With freezing rain expected tomorrow morning, we're encouraging everyone to be prepared. Here's how: https://t.co/wPtqJ81sRh. Please RT. — @TorontoHydro

Air Canada issued a travel alert, warning passengers travelling through Pearson that they could change their flights on Tuesday without penalty due to the inclement weather.

The forecast for Tuesday in Toronto is 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning before the freezing rain begins. Winds are coming out of the east at 20 km/h, gusting to between 40 and 60 km/h for much of the morning.

Rain is expected to end late this evening, with wind gusts of between 40 km/h and 70 km/h expected. The temperature is expected to rise to 8 C before falling.