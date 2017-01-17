Much of southern Ontario remains under a freezing rain warning, with "ice build-up" expected throughout the morning that could have a "significant impact" on the morning commute.

Environment Canada's warning calls for freezing rain to change to rain this morning across southwestern Ontario and this afternoon for the Golden Horseshoe. The warning calls for between 2 and 5 mm of freezing rain to accumulate on "untreated surfaces."

The warning says ice build-up is possible.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," the warning reads.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

Tree branches or electrical wires could bend or break under the weight of ice, the warning goes on, meaning power outages are possible.

The inclement weather led the York Region District School Board to announce early Tuesday that all school buses are cancelled.

Due to inclement weather, #YRDSB school bus and taxi service is cancelled for today, January 17. Schools remain open. — @YRDSB

In Toronto, light freezing rain was falling as of 5 a.m., with the temperature at a relatively mild 1 C. Freezing rain is expected to change to rain around noon.

Tuesday's high is expected to reach 3 C.

Periods of rain or drizzle will end late this evening, when it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or drizzle.

The temperature is expected to remain above 0 C for the rest of the week.

For travellers:

Toronto Pearson Airport is warning passengers to check their flight before heading to the airport. According to the airport's website, there were 76 cancelled incoming flights and 61 cancelled outgoing flights as of 5:30 a.m.

At Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport, Porter Airlines reported that all incoming and outgoing flights were on time.