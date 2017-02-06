Freezing rain expected to hit Toronto area early Tuesday could cause some power outages, an Environment Canada meteorologist warned Monday.

Geoff Coulson said the freezing rain will affect the morning commute in Toronto, with western parts of the city being affected first.

Environment Canada said in a special weather statement that the freezing rain is part of a "significant precipitation event" in Southern Ontario.

The forecast calls for snow to start falling in Toronto at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. That snow will turn to freezing drizzle around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m, then it will turn to freezing rain around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m.

The freezing rain is expected to end in the afternoon, when temperatures begin to rise. The temperature could reach 4 C in the late afternoon. The freezing rain could give way to rain.

Environment Canada is predicting a "significant precipitation event" on Tuesday for Southern Ontario. (Gary Graves/CBC)

For areas north and east of the city, in parts of York and Durham regions, the freezing rain is forecast to start later, at about 9 a.m. or 10 a.m., and end later on Tuesday evening, Coulson said.

"There could be some power outages in the Toronto area," he said. "It certainly looks like there will be a substantial impact on the morning commute."

Coulson said the freezing rain could lead to about 5 millimetres of ice accumulation in Toronto. The forecast, however, calls for only about one or two centimetres of snow overnight.

The rain that is expected to follow the freezing rain could turn to snow on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Environment Canada says driving could be hazardous. A wet mix of snow, freezing drizzle, freezing rain and rain is in the forecast. (Jean-Pierre Robin/Radio-Canada)

Be prepared, Toronto Hydro warns

Tori Gass, spokesperson for Toronto Hydro, said ice could build up on power lines, make them heavy and cause them to come down. Ice could also build up on tree branches, which could take out power lines if they fall, she said.

Gass said Toronto residents should stay at least 10 metres, or the length of a school bus, away from any downed wires and report any downed wires right away.

"Freezing rain can in particular be bad for the power grid," she said. "Ice can build up on our power lines."

She recommended that Toronto residents keep an emergency preparedness kit on hand in case of a power outage.

Power outages can happen at any time, especially in severe weather. See how much easier it is when you're prepared: https://t.co/baawv8rzuM pic.twitter.com/lMlvAOtel1 — @TorontoHydro

That kit should include some cash in case ATMs are not working, four litres of water for each person in a household for three days, perishable food, such as canned goods, a first aid kit and a flashlight. If there are babies in a household, it could include diapers. And people with pets should have extra pet food.

"Be prepared and be very mindful if travelling outside and if you see downed wires," she said.

Gass said a daytime weather event is easier for Toronto Hydro because it will have a full complement of staff working.

Environment Canada said it will continue to closely monitor the weather system and will issue warnings if required.