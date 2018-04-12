Freezing rain today in southern Ontario, ice storm coming this weekend

A special weather statement is in effect for much of southern Ontario, including Toronto and the rest of the GTA, calling for "brief freezing rain" Thursday morning, with an ice storm on Saturday and potential "heavy rain" on Sunday.

Environment Canada notes that a "fast-moving low pressure system" will move into southern Ontario Thursday, bringing with it precipitation that "may" start as freezing rain before changing to rain as temperatures rise.

Freezing rain is expected to be light, the federal agency said in an alert posted at 4:55 a.m. Only rain is expected closer to the shores of Lake Ontario.

The threat of freezing rain increases for Saturday and into Sunday, according to the weather statement.

"Precipitation may start as rain, but increasing northeasterly winds will draw colder air from an arctic high pressure system to the north, resulting in a changeover to freezing rain during the day Saturday," the weather statement said.

"The freezing rain is expected to change back to rain possibly heavy at times Sunday morning as temperatures rise above the freezing mark."

The weather agency noted that the severity of the coming storm can't be predicted just yet. Temperatures may stay a bit higher closer to the lake on Saturday, meaning there will be less freezing rain.

Ice accumulations of 20 mm or more are possible in some places. That, combined with gusty winds, may down power lines and trees, the agency warned.