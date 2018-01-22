Dense fog patches across the Greater Toronto Area are resulting in near-zero visibility, Environment Canada says, and they could make for hazardous travel condition overnight.

The federal weather agency has issued a fog advisory for much of southwestern Ontario, including York, Durham, Peel and Halton regions.

The fog set in late Sunday and isn't expected to dissipate until overnight Monday, thanks to warm air moving over the region.

Drivers are cautioned to allow extra time to reach their destinations and keep a safe following distance.