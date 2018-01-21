A threat of freezing rain predicted for the Greater Toronto Area on Monday is now "less significant" than originally forecast, Environment Canada says.

In a special weather statement issued at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, the federal weather agency says "updated weather guidance" is the reason that the threat has lessened.

But it says "some patchy freezing rain" is still possible on Monday afternoon.

'Inconsequential drizzle' in forecast

Environment Canada says colder air that was expected to seep into southern Ontario on Monday during the day will likely end up over eastern Ontario.

'Some patchy freezing rain' is still possible on Monday afternoon. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The Greater Toronto Area should see mainly rain on Monday, except perhaps northern suburban areas, where some patchy freezing rain may occur, it says.

In the morning, the roads will likely be less slippery than predicted earlier.

"Some inconsequential drizzle may be present during the Monday morning commute," Environment Canada says.

Temperatures on Monday, however, will still hover around the freezing mark.

The federal weather agency says a lack of arctic air in the GTA, before the rain begins, means roads will be less likely to be slick.

Only a few regions may experience icy roads during the Monday evening commute, it says.

On Monday afternoon, patchy freezing rain is especially likely north from the Oak Ridges Moraine into the Dundalk Highlands.