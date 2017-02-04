Freezing rain and snow could cause poor driving conditions in areas across southern Ontario early this week, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, surrounding regions of York-Durham and Halton-Peel, and throughout Southern Ontario ahead of what it says will be a "mixed bag" of precipitation on Tuesday.

That could include accumulating snow and freezing rain for Central and Eastern Ontario, and snow followed by freezing rain and rain for Southern Ontario.

Exactly what sort of precipitation — and how much — is on its way will be known closer to Tuesday, the agency says, owing to a low pressure system that's still developing.

One thing that is certain: winter isn't over yet.