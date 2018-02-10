Parts of southern Ontario should brace for even more snow on Saturday and the possibility of freezing rain on Sunday, Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

The federal weather agency has forecast another round of snow to develop across significant portions of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding regions, becoming more widespread by early this afternoon. It's expected to persist until the evening.

General snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm are anticipated, with the highest amounts most likely over Niagara Region.

"There will be a lull in the precipitation for much of the night before yet another disturbance moves into the area early Sunday morning. Several additional centimetres of snow are possible during the day Sunday," the statement said.

Freezing rain warning

Meanwhile, Environment Canada also issued a freezing rain warning for the GTA. It says freezing rain is expected to begin Sunday morning and end later Sunday afternoon.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Environment Canada says another round of snow which will develop overnight will mix with ice pellets and accumulate some two to five centimetres Sunday morning before changing to freezing rain.

"Freezing rain will persist for several hours before changing back to light snow Sunday afternoon," the statement reads.

Motorists and pedestrians are reminded that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Drivers should slow down in slippery conditions, watch for breaking vehicles ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

The poor weather conditions may also contribute to delays on public transit.

Conditions should improve by Sunday evening, with mainly fair weather forecast for the start of the upcoming work week.