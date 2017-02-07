Much of Toronto was encrusted with ice as freezing rain began layering the city late Tuesday morning, coating the GTA and the Niagara region as well.

And although the wintry storm caused havoc for commuters, it also cast an eerie glamour across Toronto.

The freezing rain storm hit around 11 a.m. in Toronto, turning into freezing drizzle by the evening. (Andrea Janus/CBC)

The freezing rain stretched into Aurora, coating stop signs, trees and parked cars. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC )

From sidewalks to skating rinks

The weather turned sidewalks into skating rinks, with several pedestrians being struck as the freezing rain increased. (Mike Wise/CBC)

Freezing rain combined with ordinary showers to slow down traffic along Highway 404, north of the Markham exit. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

Freezing rain encased trees across the city, weighing down their branches and creating an enchanted-looking landscape.

But for others, the branches of those crystalline trunks meant downed power lines or damage to their homes.

It made for an icy stroll in Roncesvalles near Sorauren Park on Tuesday. (Mike Crawley/CBC)

The weight of the freezing rain and wind caused the birch tree in Christine Koserski's Toronto yard to snap. (Submitted: Christine Koserski)

Winter's wrath

The freezing rain continued past 8 p.m., turning into more of a freezing drizzle, according to Environment Canada. Toronto police warned pedestrians to watch out for chunks of falling ice from buildings, balconies or overhead wires.

It was definitely not the sort of day to soak up some winter sunshine on the deck. (Andrea Janus/CBC)

The freezing rain coated all of Toronto's neighbourhoods, from Scarborough as shown here, to the west end, which experienced power outages in the early evening. (Muriel Draismaa/CBC)

The storm showcased Mother Nature's strength — the elemental power of her fury, softened only by the trail of wintry beauty in its wake.