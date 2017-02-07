Hundreds of homes and businesses in south Etobicoke are without power after freezing rain walloped the Greater Toronto area Tuesday.

Toronto Hydro says crews are on site and are continuing to investigate the cause. Meanwhile, approximately 500 customers in the Warden Avenue and Kingston Road area have lost power, as have about 640 people near Don Mills Road And Lawrence Avenue East.

Check out the Toronto Hydro outage map for updates.

The TTC is also warning commuters of delays on some streetcar routes due to slippery road conditions and ice forming on overhead wires..

Crews

Crews are working to clear ice from streetcar overhead wires. (CBC)

And it's not much better for drivers. Toronto police are asking people to take their time and drive with caution.

The city of Toronto says salters are out in full force.

Frozen bike

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain later Tuesday evening. (CBC)

The slick conditions are also causing problems for travellers. Both Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Airport are asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving.

As of 6 p.m., 155 departing flights had been cancelled at Pearson Airport. 

Humber College also closed its campus at 5 p.m.