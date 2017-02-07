Hundreds of homes and businesses in south Etobicoke are without power after freezing rain walloped the Greater Toronto area Tuesday.

Toronto Hydro says crews are on site and are continuing to investigate the cause. Meanwhile, approximately 500 customers in the Warden Avenue and Kingston Road area have lost power, as have about 640 people near Don Mills Road And Lawrence Avenue East.

South Etobicoke outage update: Approx 1,200 customers affected. No ETOR just yet. More updates to follow. #darkTO — @TorontoHydro

Check out the Toronto Hydro outage map for updates.

The TTC is also warning commuters of delays on some streetcar routes due to slippery road conditions and ice forming on overhead wires..

Crews are working to clear ice from streetcar overhead wires. (CBC)

Additional bus service being provided on 501 Queen,504 King,505 Dundas,506 Carlton,512 St Clair routes to supplement streetcar service.#TTC — @TTCnotices

And it's not much better for drivers. Toronto police are asking people to take their time and drive with caution.

The city of Toronto says salters are out in full force.

Salters on 2nd round in Scarborough, Etobicoke & North York for arterial and collector roads. Salters finishing 1st round downtown. — @TO_WinterOps

Pedestrians use caution reports of falling ice from buildings in downtown core ^mv — @TPSOperations

The freezing rain is expected to change to rain later Tuesday evening. (CBC)

The slick conditions are also causing problems for travellers. Both Toronto Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop Airport are asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving.

As of 6 p.m., 155 departing flights had been cancelled at Pearson Airport.

Feb 7: Weather at YUL may result in delays at @BBishopAirport. Please check with your airline for flight status and updates. — @BBishopAirport

Humber College also closed its campus at 5 p.m.