With much of southern Ontario under a freezing rain warning, airports are warning of delays and school boards are cancelling bus service. Here's where we're at so far this morning across the Greater Toronto Area.

School bus cancellations:

Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board

York District School Board

Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board

Khalsa Community School

The Peel District School Board is reminding parents that they must report their child's absence from school even if they are being kept home due to transportation cancellations.

School closures:

Toronto Waldorf School in Thornhill is closed "due to unsafe driving conditions."

Local airports: