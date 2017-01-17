With much of southern Ontario under a freezing rain warning, airports are warning of delays and school boards are cancelling bus service. Here's where we're at so far this morning across the Greater Toronto Area.
School bus cancellations:
- Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board
- York District School Board
- Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Durham District School Board and Durham Catholic District School Board
- Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board
- Khalsa Community School
The Peel District School Board is reminding parents that they must report their child's absence from school even if they are being kept home due to transportation cancellations.
School closures:
- Toronto Waldorf School in Thornhill is closed "due to unsafe driving conditions."
Local airports:
- All flights listed as on time at Billy Bishop Airport
- Pearson airport reports 76 cancelled incoming flights and 61 cancelled outgoing flights