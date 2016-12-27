Freezing temperatures and icy roads could make for hazardous driving in and around much of southern Ontario Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather advisory for Toronto and surrounding areas, warning of patchy freezing drizzle, light snow and potentially slippery surfaces.

Ontario Provincial Police say they have received multiple reports of collisions on Ontario highways and suggest drivers avoid unnecessary travel.

Roads in #Brampton are extremely icy now Flash freeze has made the 410 highway an absolute drivers nightmare. Pls stay in if you can ^jc — @BramptonFireES