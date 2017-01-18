Some school buses have been cancelled in the GTA for the second straight day as a freezing drizzle advisory is in effect for much of southern Ontario.

Bus cancellations are as follows:

Durham Catholic District School Board and Durham District School Board: zones 1, 2 and 3.

Wellington-Dufferin: divisions 2, 3 and 4.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and Peel District School Board: buses are cancelled in Caledon and the County of Dufferin only.

All schools remain open.

The bus service outages come as wet weather persists in Ontario for a second straight day.

A freezing drizzle advisory covers areas surrounding Toronto, but does not include the city. Areas affected by the advisory include Halton, Peel, York, Durham and much of cottage country.

The advisory says freezing drizzle is expected to continue through the morning with temperatures hovering below zero. That will end or change to drizzle as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

Fog patches are also expected to lift through the morning.

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," reads the advisory from Environment Canada. "Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas."