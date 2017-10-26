Starting Friday, you'll be able to get your flu shot for free at one of five vaccine clinics held around the city.

"So far this fall, Toronto Public Health has received 24 reports of lab-confirmed influenza," said Dr. Irene Armstrong, the city's associate medical officer of health. "This is consistent with our experience in previous years."

Armstrong said it's difficult to predict what kind of flu season the city will have, so she's encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"Getting the flu vaccine remains the most effective way to protect yourself from the flu."

The flu typically starts with high fever, headaches and muscle pain, progressing to sore throat and cough, usually lasting around seven days. In severe cases, however, the virus can lead to dangerous complications resulting in hospitalization or even death.

The elderly and those already suffering from chronic health problems have a higher risk of suffering serious illness.

Residents can book an appointment at any of the city's five flu clinic locations online. Registration closes an hour before each clinic begins.