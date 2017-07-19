Brampton Fire is reminding the public to be cautious after a report about two men who tried to enter a home while posing as safety inspectors.

The two men reportedly knocked on the door of a home in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive and asked to inspect the smoke and carbon monoxide alarms inside.

"The woman there was not comfortable with the two individuals so she called our communication division to ask if we were in the area doing any type of canvassing," said Brampton Fire Platoon Chief John Clare.

The two men were wearing civilian clothing and did not provide any identification.

The woman turned them away and there have been no further reports of Brampton Fire impersonators in the area.

"If anyone does show up at your home claiming to be from Brampton Fire and Emergency Services and they're not in uniform then you need to be concerned and you should call and report it right away," Clare added.

Brampton Fire has filed a report on the incident with Peel Regional Police.

