The shocking case of a poodle abandoned with his mouth bound shut has prompted an animal rights group to offer a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the dog's owner.

Frankie, a young male apricot poodle, was found abandoned near Rouge Park on Christmas Eve with an elastic wrapped tightly around his snout. The dog was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic and is now recovering in a foster home.

Toronto Animal Services tweeted Wednesday to say Frankie is doing much better.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), meanwhile, is offering up to $5,000 to find the person that abused Frankie.

"This terrified little dog was left alone in the cold to die," says PETA's vice president Colleen O'Brien.

"PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that whoever abused and abandoned him can be held accountable."

PETA is asking anyone with information to contact Toronto police in 42 Division, at 416-808-4200.

You'd never believe this happy pup was abused and abandoned. pic.twitter.com/Wya8pfHsi4 — @CBCToronto