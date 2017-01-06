His name is Frankie, and despite chronic malnutrition and being abandoned near the Toronto Zoo with an elastic band around his snout, he appears to be one happy boy today.

Toronto Animal Services shared a shocking picture of Frankie, a male apricot poodle who is either one- or two-years-old, on its Instagram page along with a harrowing story.

On Christmas Eve, a Good Samaritan found a very thin, distressed and injured Frankie near Rouge River Drive and Jaguar Street — close to Rouge Park and the Toronto Zoo. Frankie was immediately raced to an emergency veterinary clinic.

Frankie's injuries will likely require surgery, Toronto Animal Services's post said, but he's now in a foster home.

"Despite the horrible abuse that Frankie has sustained, he presents as a happy, pleasant, trusting dog," the Instagram post said.

"Heartbreakingly typical of dogs in his situation."

A city spokesperson shared a new video of Frankie, now clad in a winter vest, happily running to the camera and sitting on command, and a picture of him cuddling with his caretaker.

Many offer to adopt injured dog

Online, many people offered to foster Frankie or provide a "forever home," though Toronto Animal Services said he's already in a foster home. The dog will likely, however, be put up for adoption some time in the future.

Others shamed whoever did this to him.

"This is one of the saddest things I've ever seen," one commenter wrote. "God bless those that have helped this little hero!"

Toronto Animal Services is asking anyone with information about Frankie's case to contact them at 416-338-7297.