The outer pane of a double-paned glass window from the 19th floor of Yorkville's Four Seasons Hotel broke away Thursday, causing "a large amount of glass" to fall onto the surrounding area, Toronto Fire Services say.

No injuries were reported.

I35623 YORKVILLE AVE East of BAY ST: All lanes are blocked due to falling glass debris. — @TO_MainRoads

Yorkville Avenue between Bay and Yonge streets is closed after the incident.

Toronto Fire say building engineers from the Four Seasons Hotel were on the scene to being repairs immediately.

This is the latest in a string of similar incidents "of glass falling coming from this same building," Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson said.

CBC Toronto has reached out to the Four Seasons Hotel for more details, but so far there has been no response.

TTC routes in the area are being diverted.