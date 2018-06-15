3 men, 1 boy charged with a dozen firearm, drug-related offences in Cabbagetown

Three men and a 17-year-old boy have been jointly charged with 12 firearm and drug-related offences following an ongoing Toronto police sting operation to combat gun violence in the city's downtown core.

The suspects, aged 17 and 18, all of Toronto, were arrested on Thursday evening after officers from 51 Division's major crime unit found a vehicle parked in an apartment building's underground garage that had been sprayed by a rash of bullets, a news release said.

The building is located in the city's Cabbagetown neighbourhood at Wellesley Street East and Bleeker Street, near Sherbourne Street.

The investigation is part of Project Red Brick, an initiative launched earlier this week which is aimed at stomping out rising levels on gun violence.

During a search of the vehicle, investigators found two loaded firearms, both German Sport 1911 .22 calibre pistols, as well as powdered cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and cash.

Police believe the vehicle was involved in at least two separate shootings in Regent Park. It's unclear when those incidents took place.

As a result, each suspect is charged with:

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon in a vehicle.

Two counts of careless storage of a loaded prohibited firearm.

Two counts of possession of a loaded firearm knowing it's unauthorized.

Two counts of cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Marijuana possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The men were all scheduled to appear in Old City Hall court on Friday morning, while the teen was also supposed to appear in court at that time.