4 people wounded in shooting in Pickering

Four people were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in Pickering, Durham police say.

Shooting occurred outside Pickering Civic Centre, Durham Regional Police say

All suffered gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred outside the Pickering Civic Centre, police said.

One of the wounded was taken to a trauma centre, while at least two were taken to a local hospital.

Durham Regional Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

