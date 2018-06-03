4 people wounded in shooting in Pickering

Four people were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in Pickering, Durham police say.

All suffered gunshot wounds.

The shooting occurred outside the Pickering Civic Centre, police said.

One of the wounded was taken to a trauma centre, while at least two were taken to a local hospital.

Durham Regional Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

