4 people wounded in shooting in Pickering
Shooting occurred outside Pickering Civic Centre, Durham Regional Police say
Four people were injured in a shooting on Saturday night in Pickering, Durham police say.
All suffered gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred outside the Pickering Civic Centre, police said.
One of the wounded was taken to a trauma centre, while at least two were taken to a local hospital.
Durham Regional Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward.
Update - Investigators from <a href="https://twitter.com/DRPSWestDiv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DRPSWestDiv</a> advise that we have 4 victims with gunshot wounds from the scene at Pickering Civic Complex. More Info will follow in am.—@DRPS
3 confirmed victims after a shooting outside Pickering Civic Complex. 1 sent to trauma center. 2 at local hospital. Investigation continues. If you have info please come forward and assist. <a href="https://t.co/uFAoXtf4oE">pic.twitter.com/uFAoXtf4oE</a>—@DRPS